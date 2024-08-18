It's hurting shooters: Jaspal Rana attacks NRAI for inconsistent selection policy

"Where is (pistol shooter) Saurabh Chaudhary, where is (Asian Games gold medallist pistol shooter) Jitu Rai? Does anybody talk about them? No. Are we talking about (10m air rifle shooter) Arjun Babuta, who finished fourth in Paris? He missed the medal by a fraction," the firebrand 48-year-old asked.

"Nobody is thinking how to get him back on the platform (again)," said Rana, who was allegedly told to leave the Karni Singh ranges by the federation's High Performance Director Pierre Beauchamp during the Paris Olympics Selection Trials.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) amended its selection criteria in 2021 after a second successive medal-less Olympic outing in Tokyo, drastically reducing the bonus points awarded to quota winners and re-introducing trials to decide the final squad after a considerable gap.

Earlier, the composition of the final squads was at NRAI's discretion and quotas used to be swapped if the federation did not consider a shooter good enough.

Names were finalised based on NRAI's own obscure assessment of the shooters' performance leading up to the Games, causing anxiety among even the best of performers.

But even with the introduction trials, there was no consistency and NRAI faced criticism for restricting the number of shooters who could aim for an Olympic berth to just top five based on international and camp performances.

This made it impossible to even have a full field of eight shooters at the trials, which was widely ridiculed and criticised.

Rana said he wasn't against change but would like more consistency during an Olympic cycle.

He said, currently, there is no mechanism to protect Olympic and world medallists and lamented that Bhaker, despite winning two medals in Paris, will have to fight for a place in the national squad once she returns from a three-month break.

"All the Olympic medallists, we don't see them after one or two Olympics because there is no system by which we can protect them," he observed.

"The squad is selected from the Nationals. So, if she is not playing the Nationals, which she is not, then next year she will not get the facilities other shooters will get. Those who have competed in the Olympics and proved themselves, let them be there to compete in every trial," the coach asserted.