Up to BCCI to decide my future as coach: Gautam Gambhir

Calls to relieve Gautam Gambhir of his Test coaching duties have been gaining steam for some time, and are expected to intensify after India's humiliating 2-0 drubbing by South Africa on Wednesday. Confronted with the unpalatable question during the media conference after the 408-run ambush in Guwahati, Gambhir left the ball in the BCCI’s court.

‘’It’s up to the BCCI to decide. I said it in my first press conference when I took over as head coach last year that Indian cricket is important, I'm not important,’’ a visibly distraught Gambhir said. ‘’I sit here and say exactly the same thing. And yes, people keep forgetting that I'm the same guy who got results in England as well with a young team. I'm the same guy under whom we won Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup as well.’’

After being there and doing that as a two-time World Cup winner, captain of a two-time IPL winning franchise and now national coach, Gambhir is aware that public memory is short and called for "collective responsibility" from all stakeholders — team members, support staff and even media. One could also hear shouts of ‘Go back, Gautam’ from the smattering of spectators gathered to watch India hurtle to another collapse to be all out for 140 while chasing a mammoth 549.