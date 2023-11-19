Jairam shares glimpses of 1983, 2011 WC team receptions by Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh

Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh has shared the glimpses of reception parties of the 1983 and 2011 World Cup winning teams by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh, and wished for a similar win by Team India on Sunday.

Ramesh, who is the Congress general secretary (communication), shared an almost two-minute video of Indira Gandhi hosting a reception for the 1983 World Cup team and said, "Forty (40) years ago India lifted the cricket World Cup for the first time. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi later hosted a reception for the winning team in New Delhi. May Team India repeat 1983 and 2011 once more today!"

In another post, he shared the photographs of 2011 Indian Cricket Team getting reception by President Pratibha Singh Patil and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.