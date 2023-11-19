Jairam shares glimpses of 1983, 2011 WC team receptions by Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh
Senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh has shared the glimpses of reception parties of the 1983 and 2011 World Cup winning teams by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh, and wished for a similar win by Team India on Sunday.
Ramesh, who is the Congress general secretary (communication), shared an almost two-minute video of Indira Gandhi hosting a reception for the 1983 World Cup team and said, "Forty (40) years ago India lifted the cricket World Cup for the first time. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi later hosted a reception for the winning team in New Delhi. May Team India repeat 1983 and 2011 once more today!"
In another post, he shared the photographs of 2011 Indian Cricket Team getting reception by President Pratibha Singh Patil and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
"Sharing some pictures from the 2011 reception Team India hosted by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh," he said, attaching the pictures along with the post.
India have won all 10 of its league and knockout stage matches in a row to reach the final of the 2023 cricket World Cup. They beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 15 November. With this, the team reached their first-ever final of any World Cup since 2014 and the first ODI World Cup final since 2011.
