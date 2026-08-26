Jasprit Bumrah slips from top spot in ICC Test bowlers’ rankings

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace ace who had maintained his spot as the No. 1-ranked Test bowler for most of the last two years, was dethroned by Australian veteran Mitchell Starc when the ICC rankings were released on Wednesday, 26 August. It was the first time the 36-year-old Starc climbed to the coveted spot — thanks to his 10-wicket haul in the second Test against Bangladesh at Mackay.

Now 32, Bumrah has spent 697 days altogether at the top of the rankings for his supremacy in red-ball cricket — the highest among Indian bowlers and 14th in the all-time list. He had a sensational run in 2024, when a haul of 71 wickets in 13 Tests, at an average of 14.92, was instrumental in him being adjudged ICC Cricketer of the Year last year.

However, his absence from India’s ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka while undergoing rehabilitation from injury, coupled with Starc’s Player of the Series heroics against Bangladesh, has seen a significant change at the top of the rankings. A photo released by Indian pace bowler Harshit Rana on his Instagram on Wednesday shows the trio of Rana, Bumrah and Hardik Pandya hitting the gym at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence, and they are expected to return soon.