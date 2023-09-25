Jemimah Rodrigues urges Indian men's team to aim for gold in Asian Games cricket

India’s Jemima Rodrigues on Monday urged the men’s team to aim for the gold after the women’s team created history in the final of the Asian Games.

India Women’s side beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to clinch the gold medal on their maiden appearance.

Batting first, India posted 116 for seven on a difficult batting track before the Titas Sadhu-led bowling attack restricted Sri Lanka to 97 for eight in 20 overs.

“We have spoken to the men's team. We have told them that we are bringing the gold; you guys also bring it,” an elated Rodrigues told reporters in Hangzhou.

"(It) feels great. Just to win the gold is special, and being the first Indian cricket side to win the gold will make people go back in history and see that this was the team that actually won the first-ever gold in cricket in the Asian Games. It's an amazing feeling," she added.