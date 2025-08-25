‘Jersey jinx’ hits Indian cricket teams ahead of Asia Cup, Women’s World Cup

Industry observers note that despite the BCCI being the wealthiest cricket body in the world, it has often run into what’s been called a ‘jersey jinx’. There are at least two past instances with Sahara Group and Byjus, whose logos adorned the shirts of our cricketing heroes, when the deal rant into regulatory or financial challenges. Indeed Dream 11 stepped in as jersey sponsor after edutech giant Byjus declared bankruptcy.

Speculation is rife on whether the leading online gaming player, which was spending nearly Rs 5,000 crore annually on marketing, will take the legal route to try and enforce any kind of stay on the Bill. Speaking to National Herald over phone, Mumbai-based gaming lawyer Jay Sayta said: ‘’The BCCI is trying to take a moral position, but it doesn’t really make sense. The government has taken a tough line on the issue and it was apparent in the way it made its way past both Houses of Parliament.’’

There are, of course, underlying questions of whether the BCCI can hold Dream 11 responsible for pulling out of the sponsorship midway. ‘’Once the money gaming operations are suspended, it’s not possible for these companies to spend so heavily on sponsorships. However, it needs to be seen if there are any more receivables from the company and if the Bill can be treated as a case of force majeure,’’ Sayta said.

President Draupadi Murmu on Friday gave her assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 to make it a law. Taking to their X handle, owners of Dream 11 said in a statement: ‘’We have always been and always will be law abiding company and have complied our business with the laws. While we believe that progressive regulations would have been the right way forward, we will respect the law and will fully comply with ‘The Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law 2025.''