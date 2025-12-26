Josh Tongue rattles Australia as England strike early on day one of fourth Ashes Test

England fast bowler Josh Tongue spearheaded a lively morning session as Australia stumbled to 72 for four at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

After winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl in overcast conditions, a decision quickly vindicated as Tongue tore through Australia’s top order. The right-armer finished the session with figures of 3 for 24 from eight overs, including the prized wicket of captain Steve Smith for nine.

Australia began cautiously, reaching 27 in the first six overs before losing Travis Head, who chopped a cut shot back onto his stumps. The early breakthrough set the tone, with wickets continuing to fall on a pitch offering noticeable sideways movement.

Opener Jake Weatherald departed soon after, edging a leg glance to the wicketkeeper off Tongue to make it 31 for two. Tongue struck again shortly afterwards when Marnus Labuschagne edged to first slip, leaving Australia 34 for three at the drinks break and quietening the sold-out crowd.