Josh Tongue rattles Australia as England strike early on day one of fourth Ashes Test
The England seamer claimed three wickets before lunch at the MCG, leaving Australia struggling at 72 for four under cloudy skies
England fast bowler Josh Tongue spearheaded a lively morning session as Australia stumbled to 72 for four at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
After winning the toss, England captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl in overcast conditions, a decision quickly vindicated as Tongue tore through Australia’s top order. The right-armer finished the session with figures of 3 for 24 from eight overs, including the prized wicket of captain Steve Smith for nine.
Australia began cautiously, reaching 27 in the first six overs before losing Travis Head, who chopped a cut shot back onto his stumps. The early breakthrough set the tone, with wickets continuing to fall on a pitch offering noticeable sideways movement.
Opener Jake Weatherald departed soon after, edging a leg glance to the wicketkeeper off Tongue to make it 31 for two. Tongue struck again shortly afterwards when Marnus Labuschagne edged to first slip, leaving Australia 34 for three at the drinks break and quietening the sold-out crowd.
Smith briefly attempted to steady the innings but was undone by a lack of footwork, losing his middle stump while driving at Tongue with the total on 55. The dismissal underlined England’s dominance in the opening session, as Australia struggled to cope with the movement on offer.
At lunch, Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 21, with Alex Carey on nine, tasked with rebuilding the innings.
Australia went into the match with an all-pace attack, recalling Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser. Conditions appeared tailor-made for seam bowling, with cloud cover lingering and a forecast top temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on a green-tinged surface.
England, meanwhile, were dealt a blow earlier in the week with confirmation that Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the series. Jacob Bethell, 22, came into the side in place of Ollie Pope, while Gus Atkinson was named as Archer’s replacement.
Having already lost the first three Tests and conceded the Ashes, England produced an encouraging start as they sought to salvage pride in the final two matches of the series.
With PTI inputs
