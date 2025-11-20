JU chancellor gives nod to proposal for honorary DLitt to Harmanpreet Kaur

The decks are being cleared for Jadavpur University to confer an honorary DLitt on Harmanpreet Kaur, the ICC Women’s World Cup winning captain, at the university's annual convocation on 24 December. West Bengal governor and JU chancellor C.V. Ananda Bose gave a verbal green signal to the proposal for invitees during a meeting with newly appointed vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya on Wednesday.

Confirming the news, a senior JU official said the governor also gave a nod to the state-run university's suggestion to invite Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee as a special guest. The proposal, if cleared by the university’s apex body executive committee, will make Harmanpreet the first-ever sports personality to be honoured by the university. The India women’s team made history on 2 November when it beat South Africa to end the long drought for an ICC World Cup title in Navi Mumbai.

Names of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Sameer V. Kamat and Anusandhan National Research Foundation CEO Shivkumar Kalyanaraman as proposed special guests were also okayed by Raj Bhavan, the official said.

Sultana cautioned

Meanwhile, Bangladesh women’s captain Nigar Sultana’s cheeky jibe in taking Harmanpreet's name has not gone down well with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) authorities. A storm had been brewing in Bangladesh cricket for some time over seamer Jahanara Alam’s allegations of sexual advances by one of their selectors and Sultana's physical assault on junior players. ‘’This is nothing new. Joty (Sultana) beats up the juniors a lot,’’ Alam told a Bangladesh daily.