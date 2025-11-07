JU proposes World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet for honorary DLitt

If all goes according to plan, then Harmanpreet Kaur — captain of India’s first-ever Women’s World Cup triumph last Sunday — could be the first-ever sportsperson to be honoured with a DLitt (honoris causa) by Kolkata's prestigious Jadavpur University at its annual convocation on 24 December. A meeting of deans on Thursday proposed Harmanpreet’s name and it will now be forwarded to governor C.V. Ananda Bose, ex officio chancellor of state-aided universities, for approval.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, the new vice-chancellor, and the acting registrar also attended the meeting where the name came up. ‘’It’s very much in the proposal stage and the head of the Physical Education faculty, who is currently the Dean of Arts, was the mover. While JU is yet to honour any notable sportsperson in its history, it could be a first and an endorsement of women’s empowerment,’’ informed sources in the university said.

The university rules say that should the chancellor give the green signal, the name will be placed before the university’s executive council for formal approval. There is also a possibility that should be the proposal to confer the honorary DLitt be turned down, the Indian skipper could be felicitated during the convocation.

The meeting also proposed the names of Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, DRDO chairman Samir V. Kamat and the CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Shivkumar Kalyanaraman as chief guests for the convocation.