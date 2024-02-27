Jurel, Jaiswal: Do comparisons with legends add to pressure on them?

More than two days after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar drawing a comparison between debutant Dhruv Jurel and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it’s still making waves on social media. With good reasons, as the young keeper-batter followed up his gamechanging effort of 90 with another calm partnership with Shubman Gill in the second innings to take India home and win his first Player of the Match in only the second Test.

If one follows Gavaskar’s statement closely, while he says there will ‘never be another Dhoni,’ he gushes: ‘’Of course, he (Jurel) batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game-awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD; but you know, the presence of mind that he has. MSD also, when he started, it was that: and Jurel has that game-awareness, street-smart cricketer.’’

Words from the Little Master that could well turn out to be prophetic, but they can certainly invite pressure on the young professional cricketer who has just started his journey. It’s so typical of the hyperbole that India’s TV pundits often resort to in showering praise on the newcomers – possibly getting carried away by the occasion. The other performer who has to live with this for quite sometime to come is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who at 22, had been simply unstoppable in this series.