IND vs ENG: How young India rallied to tame the Bazballers, win series

It’s a series win which, despite India’s dominance in home series for close to last 12 years, will be something very close to their hearts. The 3-1 verdict, with the final Test in Dharamsala still to go, did not follow the usual template of spinners running down the opposition in one-sided contests – but was the result of a complete team effort which saw them bounce back after a demoralising defeat in the first Test.

While young Yashasvi Jaiswal exceeded all expectations to emerge as India’s new batting superstar for the future with 600-plus runs, three of India’s four debutants – Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep showed they were battle ready. The senior pros put their hands up time and again with Jasprit Bumrah bowling his heart out on flat decks, Ravi Ashwin completing his date with 500 Test wickets, Ravindra Jadeja playing his part as a regular No.5 in the absence of Virat Kohli and then KL Rahul and Shubman Gill regaining his confidence.

There was a brief flutter in the post-lunch session on fourth day in Ranchi when India lost two quick wickets in Sarfaraz and Jadeja while chasing 192 for victory. It’s precisely why low targets are often considered tricky – what with the widening cracks and the uncertain bounce of the pitch making batting challenging. The loss of another wicket at 120 for five could have made things difficult for the hosts but Gill, in company with Jurel, held their nerves for a 72-run partnership to snatch a famous win at M.S.Dhoni’s hometown.