Jyothi Surekha Vennam, archery ace, rues Olympics glory may never be

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, India’s ace in compound archery was at the forefront of the team reaping a shock golden harvest at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai last weekend.

But she has one big regret — her category is not on the Olympics list.

It’s only recurve archery that is part of Summer Olympic Games. The compound category is yet to get the nod, despite there being a strong case for it.

“We all feel compound archery should be in the Olympics because we have a big chance. We waited with bated breath last year when it was being discussed whether it could be included in the 2028 Olympics.

"Unfortunately, it didn’t happen,’’ says the 27-year-old Andhra archer, who put up a stellar show in the last Asian Games and has bagged every conceivable medal her sport has to offer.

Speaking to SAI media after a golden hat-trick on Saturday, 27 April, by the women’s compound team, mixed compound team and individual compound categories, Jyothi said: “For me personally, at the back of my head, I know that the Olympics is the biggest thing in the world of sport and winning a medal there will add further glory to my career. But I would say that I’m content to have won medals in all international competitions possible in compound archery.

“I’m happy for the entire compound team, which bagged four golds and one silver,’’ said Jyothi, who has been breaking records ever since she started competing in the global arena in 2011.