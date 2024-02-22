'Kaun hai tumhara bowler?' Tendulkar plays gully cricket in Kashmir

He aptly called it a "match made in heaven" as Sachin Tendulkar pleasantly surprised a bunch of youngsters playing gully cricket in Uri, turning his bat upside down at one point just to give the boys a shot at dismissing him.

On his maiden trip to Jammu and Kashmir, Tendulkar got off his SUV when he saw some young boys playing cricket on the road with a cardboard carton and an empty oil can as their stumps.

"Cricket and Kashmir: Match made in heaven," posted Tendulkar on X along with a short video in which he can be seen facing nine balls, watched in awe by the locals.

His wife Anjali can also be seen smiling in the clip which starts with Tendulkar asking the boys, "Hum khelein (may I play)?"

"Kaun hai tumhara bowler (who is your bowler)?" he can also be heard asking as he grips a bat.

Dressed in a brown jacket, Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, played nine deliveries, hitting straight drives and also a scoop shot.

There was also an attempted paddle sweep before he turned the bat upside down and jokingly stated, "Yeh out karna padega (you will have to dismiss me)."