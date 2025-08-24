Khelo India: J&K makes case for national watersports hub on Dal Lake

Seventh place in the final medals tally of the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) in Jammu & Kashmir may not seem extraordinary, but given the odds stacked against the hosts, it is. Each of the medals the local lads won — a gold in kayaking, a silver and bronze in canoe slalom — bears testimony to their sporting aspirations against all odds.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh finished as champions with Odisha and Kerala finishing in second and third positions, respectively in the medals tally in the three-day event which concluded on Friday.

Mohsin Ali, who won gold in men’s kayaking, is a carpenter’s son, canoeing silver medallist Sajad Hussain is a shikara wala’s son while bronze finisher Muhammad Hussain comes from a vegetable vendor’s family. Needless to add, the families of all three athletes struggle to make ends meet, but encourage their children to participate in watersport events, and the SAI (Sports Authority of India) centre set up at Nehru Park inside Dal Lake has been fuelling their dreams.