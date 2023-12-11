Khelo India Para Games: How 15-year-old Tulika fights cerebral palsy on court

If there is one underlying theme in the world of para athletes — irrespective of the stage — it’s that of the triumph of human spirit. This is what makes the story of Tulika Jadhao, a 15-year-old badminton player born with cerebral palsy and participating in the inaugural Khelo India Para Games, so unique.

The youngster from Buldana, Maharashtra is but one of the 1,400-odd competitors in the fray for the games which was launched by Anurag Thakur, Union minister for information & broadcasting and youth affairs & sports, at the iconic Indira Gandhi Stadium on Monday. The week-long event is being held at three venues in Delhi.

Despite being born with a congenital disorder which affects movement, muscle tone and posture, Tulika dares to dream of representing the country one day. “I started playing badminton just for fun in 2018, but when I watched the Tokyo Paralympics, I was in so much awe.