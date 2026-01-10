Khelo India: Tamil Nadu’s beach volleyball duo sets an Asian goal

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026, which concluded in Diu on Saturday, have been replete with stories of strong will prevailing against odds. The story of a pair of latebloomers, Bharat and Rajesh of Tamil Nadu who finished with a silver medal in beach volleyball, is just one of the many.

Gold medallists at the 2024 Diu Games, the inseperable duo of Bharat and Rajesh have already earned a ticket to Asian Beach Championship in China this April by winning gold at the selection trials and were looking forward to attend the national camp next month. We’re happy to keep the momentum going this year,” Bharat added.

Bharat’s father works as a plumber on daily wages while Rajesh’s father has been a bus conductor in Chennai. In households where financial stability was always the primary concern, volleyball was never an obvious career choice but the pair have quietly navigated every challenge to keep going.