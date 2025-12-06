Khelo India: Top gun Srihari Nataraj trains his sights on Asian Games, CWG

It’s no surprise that Srihari Nataraj, India’s top swimmer and Olympian, stood tall over others in the pool to emerge as the most successful athlete in the Khelo India University Games which concluded in Jaipur on Friday. His haul of 11 medals – nine gold and two silver – helped Jain University finish in fourth place in the overall medals tally as Chandigarh University and Lovely University finished in the first two positions, respectively.

Now 24 and one of the most decorated Indian swimmers, Srihari was candid enough to admit that he was nowhere near his best timings despite winning nine gold medals but wanted to help his university swell the tally. Currently is in his off-season after winning seven medals in the Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad last month, he led a major splash in the pool for his university.

Speaking to SAI media, the Olympian in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 said he was now looking forward to the Asian Games in Japan and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year and is confident of landing medals. “At the Asian Games, I will be 25 and it is the age when swimmers generally peak. Now, I know a lot about my swimming, my body and I am confident that I can win a medal there,” he said.