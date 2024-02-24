Paris Olympics: Asian Games gold medallist Samra grabs eyeballs at Khelo India

It’s not often that one bumps into an Asian Games gold medallist and a world recordholder shooter at a Khelo India University Games, but then Sift Kaur Samra did not want to let this opportunity go to test some changes in her training method ahead of a busy season leading to the Paris Olympics.

One of the earliest candidates to seal a Paris berth in a World Cup last year in Baku, the 22-year-old, Sift was a celebrity of sorts at the students’ Games as she landed a bronze in her pet event of 50m rifle three positions at the Kahilipara Shooting Range in Guwahati and also teamed up with Ashi Chouksey, who won the individual gold and Vanshika Sahil to clinch the team gold for Guru Nanak Dev University.

“For me personally, this match was very good because I have done some changes in the training and I tried them here before other main competitions. So, I think this is a very good thing,’’ said Sift, whose best efforts could not ensure her a gold and underlined the level of competition in the Games.

Though Sift has won a Paris Olympic quota, it’s imperative that she maintains her form during the selection trials conducted by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) in the next few months. The former student of medicine also needs to perform at her best in international meets as the competition for a spot on the flight to Paris among Indian shooters is quite rigorous this time.