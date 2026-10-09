Kumkum Mohod: Looking to meet Kohli, earn a ticket to Los Angeles Olympics

Kumkum Mohod wins individual and team gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, along with a mixed team silver.

The 17-year-old archer recalls how her grandmother saved Rs 3,000 for her first bow.

Mohod shifts focus to the national championships and the battle to secure her place at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The only time Kumkum Mohod betrayed the 17-year-old girl in her was when she expressed a desire to meet cricket icon Virat Kohli. "You marvel at his discipline, how he continues to work so hard. However, I don't know what to ask him if I meet him," remarked the double-gold medallist at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where she became the toast of the Indian contingent.

The girl-next-door from Amravati in Maharashtra created history by becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in women’s recurve archery. She capped that achievement with a team gold and a mixed team silver alongside her idol, Dhiraj Bommadevara. Her all-round performance, particularly in the individual final, where she held her nerve to edge past South Korea’s ace Oh Yejin in a shoot-off, earned her the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) Best Women Athlete of the Games award.

There has been little downtime for Kumkum and her teammates. She has plunged straight into the inaugural edition of the ongoing Archery Premier League (APL) in Telangana, representing Chero Archers. Her next assignment is the national championships in November, even as the resilient teenager has already begun focusing on securing her place at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.