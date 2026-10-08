LA 2028: India men’s coach Fulton looks to infuse young blood for Olympics

“We have some youth, but we have a lot of youth in the Indian A team and a strong Under-21 team as well, which is great. So in the next two-three months, I think just post the HIL, we’ll have a look at all the talent that we have to choose a new squad and start afresh from there,” the 51-year-old added.

This was the fifth gold medal overall for the Indian men’s hockey team at the continental showpiece, following victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

Fulton, who represented South Africa at the 1996 and 2004 Summer Olympic Games, said defending back-to-back gold medals was always special.

“Personally, this Asian Games was very unique. It was very different from the last Asian Games, as we were isolated out here in a sense, away from the other events and athletes. There was no so-called Games Village, but at the same time, we had our own routine.”

Praising Hockey India and the Union sports ministry for their support, the men’s head coach said: “I think the government is our biggest supporter in terms of the resources and the funds that they put forward to helping the grassroots programmes all the way through to the 18s, 21s, seniors. Without them, obviously, I don't know what would happen if they didn't put as much support and resources around. But at the same time, by doing that, the girls stand on the podium, winning gold for the first time in 44 years. We’re fortunate enough to go back to back.

“We obviously want to do that on the world stage. The women had a fantastic World Cup and the men obviously had a fantastic Paris — so the balance is there. The resources are there. But the main thing is we just got to keep pushing forward to find the talent and expose it on the international platform,” he signed off.