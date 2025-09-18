Leander Paes: I know there will be fingers pointed at me in the new role

It was a homecoming of sorts for Leander Paes on Wednesday – albeit with a new responsibility thrust on him. Come November, the tennis icon who has made Kolkata his home again after being an international citizen all his life, is set to make a foray in sports administration as the new president of Bengal Tennis Association (BTA).

The call for elite sportspersons to come to administration had been growing in India for the last five years or so – though the jury is still out on whether star athletes necessarily make competent administrators. Now 52, the country’s biggest tennis hero of the new millennium with 20 slam titles is aware of the inherent dangers, but is game for the challenge.

‘’I know it’s a huge responsibility and there will be people pointing fingers at me. However, I plan to work very, very hard to produce champions from the City of Joy who will play in Wimbledon one day with the tiranga in the crowd,’’ the elder statesman of Indian tennis said at a grand felicitation accorded to him by the BTA at Dakshin Kalikata Samsad (DKS).