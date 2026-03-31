Leander Paes in BJP: A star campaigner and face of India’s Olympics bid?

The speculation around tennis legend Leander Paes joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned out to be true when he was formally inducted in the capital in the presence of ministers Kiren Rijuju and Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday. While the BJP has announced it’s list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal and Paes does not figure in it, party insiders hope to see him in a campaigning role.

Speaking to National Herald over phone, Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP’s Bengal president confirmed that he would join the campaign trail. ‘’Yes, he will campaign. Now that Leander has joined the party, he will be a part of it’s programmes.’’

“For the next 20-25 years, our focus must be on youth, sports education and skill development. I’ve always believed: If I can, you can,’’ Leander remarked soon after joining the party – confirming the buzz for more than a week after he met BJP’s national chief Nitin Naveen in a Kolkata hotel. While sources close to the star say that the top brass of the saffron brigade want to leverage his presence in the party in the country’s bid for 2036 Olympics, BJP supporters like see this as a ‘masterstroke’ in outreach in urban areas.