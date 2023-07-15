Lionel Messi spotted at Miami supermarket ahead of his unveiling

While the Major League Soccer (MLS) is ready to turn a new leaf with the unveiling of Lionel Messi as an Inter Miami player on Sunday, there was a sneak preview of the GOAT. A number of photos of him with his sons, shopping for groceries at Publix, a well known supermarket chain in Florida, has gone viral on social media.

The Argentine, who realised his long cherished dream of winning the FIFA World Cup last December, took his trolley around for the household items undisturbed – till he was spotted at the checkout line. The icon obliged the onlooker’s request for photos and some customary selfies for a while as his childen continued playing at the background.