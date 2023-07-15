Lionel Messi spotted at Miami supermarket ahead of his unveiling
Argentinian footballing legend Lionel Messi was seen at Publix, a supermarket, in Florida, shopping for groceries with his sons
While the Major League Soccer (MLS) is ready to turn a new leaf with the unveiling of Lionel Messi as an Inter Miami player on Sunday, there was a sneak preview of the GOAT. A number of photos of him with his sons, shopping for groceries at Publix, a well known supermarket chain in Florida, has gone viral on social media.
The Argentine, who realised his long cherished dream of winning the FIFA World Cup last December, took his trolley around for the household items undisturbed – till he was spotted at the checkout line. The icon obliged the onlooker’s request for photos and some customary selfies for a while as his childen continued playing at the background.
Known to be a family person, Messi could have ill afforded such a ‘luxury’ in other part of the world. He wanted to live a more anonymous life in South Florida, but the fact is that he is too recognisable to fly under the radar.
In a city like Miami which reportedly has a sizeable number of Spanish population, the former Barcelona great will have to be a little more discreet next time he goes out.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines