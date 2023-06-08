Soccer superstar Messi heading to Inter Miami

Superstar soccer player Lionel Messi on Wednesday surprised many by announcing that he would begin the next phase of his storied career not in Saudi Arabia, but in the United States, joining the Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player seven times, said, "After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way."