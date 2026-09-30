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Lovlina in line to make amends for Hangzhou with final berth

Olympic medallist edges past Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova on split decision

Lovlina Borgohain celebrates her semi-final win over Natalya Bogdanova on Wednesday
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NH Sports Bureau

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Lovlina Borgohain, the 2020 Olympics bronze medallist, put herself in line for her first-ever Asian Games gold when she made back-to-back finals at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, 30 September, edging past Kazakhstan's reigning 70 kg world champion Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision in the women's 75 kg semi-final.

A spot in the final gives the decorated boxer from Assam a chance to improve on her silver three years back when she lost the title-fight to China's Li Qian. She now joins Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal, who had won their semi-finals on Tuesday, in the final.

India now have three boxers in finals from 11 entries and are assured six medals - already bettering the four medals won from 13 categories in Hangzhou.

Kapil Pokhariya and Priya finished with bronze on debut and in their respective categories. Kapil went down 1-4 to Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 90kg semi-final on Wednesday while Priya lost to China's Yang Chengyu in the women's 60kg semi-final.

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