Lovlina in line to make amends for Hangzhou with final berth
Olympic medallist edges past Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova on split decision
Lovlina Borgohain, the 2020 Olympics bronze medallist, put herself in line for her first-ever Asian Games gold when she made back-to-back finals at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, 30 September, edging past Kazakhstan's reigning 70 kg world champion Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision in the women's 75 kg semi-final.
A spot in the final gives the decorated boxer from Assam a chance to improve on her silver three years back when she lost the title-fight to China's Li Qian. She now joins Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal, who had won their semi-finals on Tuesday, in the final.
India now have three boxers in finals from 11 entries and are assured six medals - already bettering the four medals won from 13 categories in Hangzhou.
Kapil Pokhariya and Priya finished with bronze on debut and in their respective categories. Kapil went down 1-4 to Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 90kg semi-final on Wednesday while Priya lost to China's Yang Chengyu in the women's 60kg semi-final.