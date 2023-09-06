Luis Rubiales: Men's football team in Spain also slams 'unacceptable behaviour'

The Spanish men's football team on 4 September criticised the country's football chief Luis Rubiales for his "unacceptable behaviour" towards women’s player Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup two weeks ago.

He has faced growing pressure to step down as head of the Spanish football federation ever since.

What the footballers say about Rubiales

Spain’s men’s team has said they reject Rubiales’ behaviour, saying he had not lived up to the institution he represents. They also expressed solidarity with the women players and "deplored that their success had been tarnished".

Rubiales has refused to step down, saying the kiss was consensual. But Hermoso says she did not consent.

Rubiales has already been suspended by football's world governing body FIFA, pending an investigation by them. Spain's own sports tribunal has also opened a case against Rubiales for "serious misconduct".