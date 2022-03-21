Man City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Chelsea into FA Cup semifinals

Manchester City face an FA Cup semifinal against Liverpool after both sides won their quarterfinals on Sunday night. City won 4-1 away to Southampton in an entertaining match that was in the balance until just after the hour mark.



Raheem Sterling put City ahead after Kevin de Bruyne's cross wasn't dealt with in the 12th minute. It could have been 2-0 when Ilkay Gundogan hit the post, but Southampton recovered after a period of City dominance and levelled in first-half injury time when Aymeric Laporte screwed a low cross into his own goal.



De Bruyne put Pep Guardiola's side back in front from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute after Gabriel Jesus had been fouled. Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez then assured the win with goals in the 75th and 78th minutes, Xinhua reports.



Diogo Jota poked home the only goal of the game to give Liverpool a hard-fought but deserved 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest, who had soaked up a lot of pressure before the goal.



The last time Liverpool played Forest in the FA Cup was at the Hillsborough Stadium in 1989, which was the scene of a tragedy in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives, and the home side paid homage to the event 33 years ago which was the catalyst for the modernization of the English game.