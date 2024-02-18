Manoj Tiwary: A minister takes his final bow on the cricket pitch

There is no guarantee that sport will offer you a fairytale ending, and it was proved all over again when cricketer-turned-minister Manoj Tiwary finally called time on a first-class career spanning over two decades on Sunday, 18 February. If he wanted to compensate for the ‘unlucky’ tag in his international career by laying his hands on the Ranji Trophy as Bengal captain in the 2023-24 season, it was not to be.

At 38, Manoj is certainly one of his kind. While Indian politics is not exactly a stranger to well-known cricketers joining the arena, there has been no precedent of an active minister playing first-class cricket with flair.

It’s surely not easy to juggle the two responsibilities but the minister of state for youth services and sports in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal took up the challenge in the 2022-23 season and led his state to a runners-up finish in the last Ranji Trophy final earlier this year.

Much as his tryst in international cricket, the Ranji crown proved to be a case of so-near-yet-so-far for Manoj who played in four finals but ended up on the wrong side. An MLA from Shibpur in Howrah, he called it quits last season itself but it was at the insistence of his wife Susmita and the top brass of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) that he decided to give it one more shot.

However, Bengal failed as a team and exited from the group stages itself, while Manoj’s last hurrah with the bat ended in a whimper as he fell to a dubious LBW decision while looking good on a patient 30 against Bihar before the empty stands at the Eden Gardens.