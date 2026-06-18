Manpreet creates history as India outclass Germany 3-1 in FIH Pro League

India made an aggressive start, controlling possession and dictating the tempo from the outset. Their dominance paid off in the seventh minute when Mandeep executed a brilliant turn inside the circle before slotting the ball past German goalkeeper Alexander Stadler.

The visitors doubled their advantage before the end of the opening quarter. Lakra capitalised on sustained pressure, firing home a clinical finish to put Germany on the back foot.

The hosts attempted to respond in the second quarter and earned two penalty corners, but India's defence stood tall. Experienced defender Amit Rohidas made a crucial block on the first effort, while goalkeeper Mohith produced a fine save from the second to preserve the two-goal lead.

India tightened their grip on the contest after halftime when Nilakanta Sharma embarked on a dazzling solo run, weaving past defenders before calmly finding the net to make it 3-0.

Germany finally found a breakthrough with just 20 seconds left in the third quarter as Hartkopf reduced the deficit. The hosts increased the intensity in the final period and pushed numbers forward in search of a comeback.

However, the Indian backline remained composed under pressure. Germany launched one final assault in the closing stages, but India successfully repelled every attack to seal a famous win.

The victory not only marked a historic day for Manpreet Singh but also showcased India's growing confidence and defensive solidity against one of the world's top hockey nations.

With PTI inputs