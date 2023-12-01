Wouldn't mind doing it again: Mitchell Marsh on resting feet on World Cup trophy

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has faced criticism from Indian fans for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, on Friday insisted that the gesture was not disrespectful, and that he won't mind repeating the controversial act.

Soon after Australia defeated hosts India by six wickets in the final to claim their record-extending sixth ODI World Cup, skipper Pat Cummins shared an image of Marsh with his feet on the trophy on his Instagram account, creating a huge furore on social media.

"There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all," Marsh said on 'Sen Radio'. "I haven't given it too much thought, I haven't seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that," he added. However, when asked if he would do it again, Marsh said "Yeah probably, to be honest."

The image, which went viral on social media, didn't sit well with Indian fans. Even pacer Mohammed Shami claimed that he felt "hurt" by Marsh's action.

"The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Shami had said.