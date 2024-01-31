Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal admitted to hospital after drinking poisonous liquid, files police complaint

Out-of-favour India opener and current Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill just before his New Delhi-bound flight was about to take off, an incident that shocked cricket fraternity as the player lodged an official police complaint alleging foul-play.

He is believed to be out of danger after drinking liquid from a pouch, which he thought was water and was kept on his seat as he was on board with IndiGo airlines.

Agarwal lodged a formal complaint with the police through his manager.

"Mayank Agarwal, an international cricket player. Now he is stable and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told PTI here.

Asked about details, the top cop said: "His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit not much but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise his vitals are stable."

State health secretary Kiran Gitte added: "Police has admitted his complaint and we will investigate as to what happened. As per his manager, he will travel tomorrow to Bengaluru and meanwhile whatever best treatment is available in Agartala, we will provide him."

On behalf of ILS Hospital, manager, Business Development Manoj Kumar Debnath issued a press release, stating that the cricketer was "experiencing some oral irritation and swelling on his lips."

"After being assessed by the consultants of the hospital in emergency, he was admitted. For now, he is clinically stable and is being constantly clinically monitored."