Newsmaker: Aman Mokhade, the hero behind Vidarbha’s purple run 

The name Aman Mokhade may not immediately ring a bell, but the soft-spoken 25-year-old opener has thus far been the biggest newsmaker on the Indian domestic circuit this season. Mokhade became only the third cricketer in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to score 800-plus runs in a single season to help Vidarbha win the trophy in Bengaluru on Sunday, with the state proving to be consistency personified over the last few years.

Ponder this: Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy in 2024-25, followed by the Irani and Duleep trophies (Central Zone boasted seven players from Vidarbha), and then the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As India were on course to receive a drubbing from New Zealand in the final ODI on Sunday, a quietly efficient Vidarbha rode a century from Atharva Taide to stop Saurashtra 38 runs short in the final.

‘’The belief that I kept in myself worked for me. There is a lot of competition in the team and I had missed some chances, but I tried to do the best that I could,’’ Mokhade said as he missed out on a big one in the final, falling for 33. His aggregate of 814 runs meant Vidarbha had a back-to-back top-scorer in the Vijay Hazare this season, with Karun Nair finishing with 779 last season.