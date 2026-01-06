Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas shows no rust on comeback from Sydney injury

Shreyas Iyer has had his fair share of comebacks from injuries, but he is unlikely to forget the one today, 6 January, in a hurry. More than two months after a life-threatening injury during the India-Australia one-day game in Sydney, he staged a comeback in a Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter in Jaipur with a power-packed 82, making it seem as if he had never been away.

It was a tale of contrasting fortunes for the captain and his deputy in India's ODI team, which will square off against the Kiwis in a three-match series starting this weekend. While Iyer, who captained Mumbai in the absence of an injured Shardul Thakur, guided his team to a thrilling seven-run win over Himachal Pradesh, Gill fell for 11 as his team Punjab prevailed against Goa.

The last international appearance for Iyer was on 25 October last year, when he suffered a spleen laceration while falling awkwardly in trying to complete a high catch, and had to be rushed to intensive care. Back in action after prolonged rehabilitation, he raced to an impressive half-century, eventually falling just short of a century but leaving a lasting impact with 82 runs off 53 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.