Amol Muzumdar, the real-life Kabir Khan of cricket's Chak De girls

The synergy between Indian cricket and Bollywood is nothing new — take just a few recent examples such as Shabaash Mithu based on Mithali Raj having released in 2022 and the much talked about Chakda Xpress based on Jhulan Goswami in the making since 2023. Now, social media imagination is running riot about Amol Muzumdar — coach of the World Cup winning women’s team — in whom netizens see shades of Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Kabir Khan in Chak De! India.

The similarity between the reel-life coach and Amol is only tenuous — Kabir Khan, labelled a traitor after India lost a crucial hockey match to Pakistan in his heyday — went on to coach a ragtag squad to become World Cup champions. The story is loosely based on the life of Mir Ranjan Negi, a former Indian goalkeeper, and the runaway hit in 2007 was directed by Shimit Amin.

Amol’s story is not as dramatic, but the similarity lies in the fact that he realised his unfulfilled ambition of making it big on the international stage through his wards when Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. came back from the brink to win India its first-ever ICC World Cup in Mumbai last night.