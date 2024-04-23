Meet Koneru Humpy, the quiet elder stateswoman of Indian chess

At 37 years, Koneru Humpy has been nothing less than an elder stateswoman of Indian chess standing out among a band of new generation players – some of whom half her age. Always a self-effacing character, the seasoned Grandmaster was happy to stay in the shadows despite finishing runner-up in the women’s Candidates tournament in Toronto on Monday amid the euphoria over Gukesh D’s success.

It had been a hugely creditable outing from the Indian quintet in Canada with veteran Humpy beating Tingjie Lei of China in the last round to secure a second place finish. R. Vaishali, sister of R. Pragganandhaa for whom it was a debut at Candidates, was quite unstoppable in the second phase of the tournament as she secured her fifth win on the trot by defeating Kateryna Lagno of Russia - which helped her tie for the second spot and ultimately finishing fourth based on tiebreaks.

‘’I had a poor start to the tournament before I could recover in the last few rounds,’’ Humpy told the Fide media.