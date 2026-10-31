Meet Manisha Bhanwala, the Dangal girl who made history at Worlds

Incidentally, Anshu Malik was the only other Indian woman to reach a World Championships final, winning silver in the 57kg category in 2021. Vinesh Phogat, meanwhile, has won two bronze medals, as has Antim Panghal. Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia also had to settle for silver at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest.

Manisha's gold marked a significant turnaround for the Indian women's wrestling team following a disappointing campaign at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, where the wrestlers fell short of expectations, with Antim Panghal being the only medal winner, claiming silver in the 53kg category.

Manisha, incidentally, had competed in the 57kg category, an Olympic weight class, at the Asian Games but lost to Japan's Akari Fujinami in the quarterfinals. She subsequently moved to the 59kg category for the World Championships, a decision that paid rich dividends.

Hailing from Jind in Haryana, Manisha comes from a farming family with a keen interest in sports. Her brother, Rinku, is a kabaddi player, while her sister-in-law, Mamta Sihag, is also a wrestler.

Speaking to PTI, Rinku said: ‘’We all played sports in the family. She used to watch me play kabaddi in the village and that inspired her. We then decided that she should take up an individual sport rather than a team game. She was physically strong and mental toughness was always her biggest strength.’’

However, tragedy struck the family as just on the eve of the Indian team’s departure for Asian Championship in Mongolia last year, Manisha lost her father due to a cardiac arrest. ‘’She was preparing to leave, but our father passed away that very morning. He had attended a jagran and died in his sleep. She was so attached to all of us that she did not want to go.