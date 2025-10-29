Enter Rohit Sharma, oldest ICC ranked world no. 1 batter in any format

At 38 years and 182 days, Rohit Sharma has been there and done that in the annals of ODI cricket. He is the only man to have scored three double centuries in this format, and is the ninth highest rungetter of all time with 11,370 runs, but Wednesday ushered in a ‘first’ for him when he became ICC's world no. 1 ranked batter as per the new rankings.

This marks the former India captain’s first-ever stint at the top of the ODI rankings, making him the oldest to enjoy the honour at a time when ageism runs rampant in Indian cricket. Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas, often called Asia’s Bradman for his prolific run-scoring, is a remote second, having reached the top at 35 years 320 days, with West Indies opener Desmond Haynes following at 33 years 259 days.

A stellar show in the three-match series Down Under, where both Rohit and Virat Kohli returned to international cricket after a gap of seven months, saw the former emerge as the highest scorer from either side with 202 runs, which proved the clincher. He now has 781 rating points, pushing previous incumbent Shubman Gill to number three, who replaced Rohit as ODI captain ahead of the series. Afghanistan’s hard hitting opener Ibrahim Zadran stands in second position.