Meet Saud Shakeel, the new rock in Pakistan's middle order

The one-sided Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka which concluded on Friday, July 28, may have gone somewhat under the radar, but it consolidated the stature of a certain Saud Shakeel as the new rock of Babar Azam & Co’s middle order.

The green caps outplayed a below par Sri Lanka on slow, low surfaces to finish an expected 2-0 sweep and get their campaign in the 2023-25 cycle of World Test Championship to a perfect start.

Much as expected as the win was, Pakistan rode on an allround performance from the team where the likes of opener Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman and Shakeel showed their Test batting had more spine to it now than just Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. Shafique was patient during his career-best 201 in the final Test at Colombo, but the 27-year-old southpaw Shakeel led the charge early on in the series when he gritted his teeth for an unbeaten 208 at number five in the first Test at Galle.