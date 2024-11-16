Mike Tyson‘s comeback after 19 years ends in unanimous defeat to Jake Paul
Despite the previous day‘s heated weigh-in incident where Tyson slapped Paul, he called Mike Tyson ‘G.O.A.T‘
Dubbed as the biggest boxing match of the year, Jake Paul won the boxing match against boxing great Mike Tyson 79-73.
The 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer, Paul was faster and more agile than the 57-year-old boxing Tyson and won with a unanimous decision at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 16 November, Saturday.
In the eight-round match, Tyson tried hard in the first two rounds but Paul caught up. In the third round of the match, Paul took over Tyson with a succession of accurate strikes.
According to Forbes, Mike Tyson is to get $20 million from the fight while Jake Paul $40 million. Despite the previous day's heated weigh-in incident where Tyson slapped Paul, he called Mike Tyson 'G.O.A.T'- (Greatest Of All Time), while the former world heavyweight champion referred to Paul as a 'good fighter.' Paul even bowed down to Tyson in the final moments of the match.
Tyson, also hailed as "Iron Mike" revealed that God approached him and asked him to make a comeback after not having fought since 2005.
Tyson has a 50-6 professional record, with 44 knockouts and two no-contests. Jake, however, has a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts, but most of his opponents were former UFC fighters.
The fight, streamed on Netflix, to its 280 million subscribers for no additional fee garnered chatter on the internet with many complaining about the site freezing and glitching.
Many on X also claim that the fight was scripted given the huge age gap between the two opponents. Tyson and Paul were originally to fight on July 20, but the fight was postponed as Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer. According to reports, he lost 26 pounds during the recovery process.
Many found it difficult to believe that Tyson, a legend, would get knocked out by Paul.One posted on X that scripted fights are more entertaining while one said scripted fights were the reason they stopped watching them altogether.
