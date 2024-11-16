Mike Tyson‘s comeback after 19 years ends in unanimous defeat to Jake Paul

Dubbed as the biggest boxing match of the year, Jake Paul won the boxing match against boxing great Mike Tyson 79-73.

The 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer, Paul was faster and more agile than the 57-year-old boxing Tyson and won with a unanimous decision at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 16 November, Saturday.

In the eight-round match, Tyson tried hard in the first two rounds but Paul caught up. In the third round of the match, Paul took over Tyson with a succession of accurate strikes.

According to Forbes, Mike Tyson is to get $20 million from the fight while Jake Paul $40 million. Despite the previous day's heated weigh-in incident where Tyson slapped Paul, he called Mike Tyson 'G.O.A.T'- (Greatest Of All Time), while the former world heavyweight champion referred to Paul as a 'good fighter.' Paul even bowed down to Tyson in the final moments of the match.