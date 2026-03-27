Mirabai Chanu has an unfinished business at Asian Games this year

It’s almost an anomaly that for a decorated weightlifter like Saikhom Mirabai Chanu with an Olympics silver in her cabinet – not to speak of multiple World Championship and Commonwealth Games medals – an Asian Games medal is still missing. The pint-sized powerhouse, the face of Indian weightlifting for more than a decade, wishes to address this in the Asiad in Nagoya this year.

“The Asian Games is very important personally because I still have unfinished business there. The competition level is very high, which makes it even more challenging and exciting,” Mirabai said at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Raipur on Wednesday.

One of the key challenges for Mirabai, who came agonisingly close to a podium finish in the 2022 Games in Hangzhou before a hip injury sidelined her, will be adjusting her weight categories. She has largely competed in the 49kg division but must now shift between categories following a revision in weight classes by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).