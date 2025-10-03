World Weightlifting Championships: Mirabai Chanu shines bright, grabs silver

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu added another glittering chapter to her illustrious career, securing a silver medal in the 48kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships. With this podium finish, Chanu, a former 2017 world champion and 2022 silver medallist, now boasts three World Championship medals in her career.

Competing after moving down from the 49kg division, Chanu produced a total lift of 199kg, comprising 84kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk. She faced early challenges in the snatch, failing twice at 87kg, but found her rhythm in the clean and jerk, successfully completing all three attempts with lifts of 109kg, 112kg, and 115kg. Notably, her last lift of 115kg matched her performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she had won a silver medal.