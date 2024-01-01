Mission 2024: Indian fans pray for double digit medals in Paris, World T20 crown

The new year has plenty on offer in sports, much of it of great significance to the Indian fan. And it’s not only about cricket but rather about a window of opportunity after ages in Paris Olympics, where there are realistic expectations of India crossing the double-digit medals mark for the first time.

If Tokyo 2020 saw India return with its best-ever haul of seven medals, including Neeraj Chopra’s javelin gold, what has buoyed the expectation levels for Paris are the 107 medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Granted, the competition levels at the Asian Games and Olympics are not quite the same, but the likes of shooting, badminton and even some of the field events can be gamechangers in shaping India's medal hunt.

From an Indian sports fan’s perspective, anything cricket continues to dominate the eyeballs, and hence the T20 World Cup in June in the US and West Indies will once again be looked upon as an opportunity to end India's ICC title drought in men's cricket, which has been ongoing since 2013. The heartbreak of Rohit Sharma & Co in the final of the 50-over World Cup in November is still raw, more so in light of the expectations they raised with a 10-match winning streak.