MMA can become the next big thing in India, says Sangram Singh

Remember Sangram Singh ? The former Commonwealth heavyweight champion wrestler, who became the first MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter in India when he took his bow two years back, is in the news again as he braces to take on Frenchman Florian Coudiere next in Tigre, Buenos Aires on Sunday (5 April).

This will be his third fight in the MMA ring after two successful bouts in last two years, though the challenge is getting increasingly tougher for the 40-year-old—whose upcoming opponent is at least 15 years younger. Having switched over to professional boxing back in 2012, he had tried his hand in acting as well as appearance in captive TV reality shows before taking the plunge in a format which is gaining toehold in India.

‘’Age is just a number for me. I have decided to take up this challenge as the MMA is slowly getting popular in India—I want to take the sport among the B cities and inspire the youth to take up the sport as a career,’’ Sangram said during an exclusive chat with National Herald on the eve of leaving for Argentina.