MMA fighter Sangram Singh basks in glory after third career win in a row

Sangram Singh, India’s first-ever MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter, is enjoying the spotlight after winning his third consecutive fight in Buenos Aires earlier this month. He was felicitated by Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the capital’s Jawaharlal Nehu Stadium on Tueday.

Now 40, the former double Commonwealth heavyweight champion who went on to join the MMA cage in 2024, defied age to maintain an all-win record when he defeated French fighter Florian Coudier in one minute 45 seconds at a packed Tigre Sports Club stadium. This comes in the wake of his two wins in Tblisi and Amsterdam – the last one coming in November 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangram said: “It is a privilege to contribute to a movement that encourages young people to stay active and disciplined. Sport has shaped my life and I hope to inspire more young people to take it up with seriousness and commitment.”

In an interview with National Herald on the eve of his departure for the Argentina fight, the affable fighter – who had also appeared in TV reality shows – felt MMA could be one of the fastest growing sport in India. “It is great that MMA will now be included in the Asian Games. It has the potential to become a major sport in India,’’ he had said.