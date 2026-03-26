Mo Salah: How he cast a spell beyond the pitch during his Liverpool years

When Mo Salah was barely in his third season with Liverpool in 2019, a study by Stanford University in the US showed that the practising Muslim star had actually played his part in reducing Islamophobia on Merseyside. The rate of anti-Muslim tweets by Reds fans went down by half while hate crime in the county reduced by 19 per cent since his arrival.

There was even a fan chant at Anfield which included the line: 'If he scores another few, then I’ll be Muslim too' — testimony to the goal-poaching abilities of the striker, who typically celebrated his goals with sujood, the Islamic act of prostration to God. Well, he did score a few since then — 255 to be precise — to emerge as the club’s third highest goal-scorer behind Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346).

While his announcement on Tuesday that he would be leaving the Reds camp at the end of the season was not unexpected, it has sparked a surge of emotions on the imminent departure of the Egyptian, whose impact certainly transcended the football pitch.

It’s not that Salah was the first Arab footballer to ply his trade in the Premier League — fellow Egyptian Mido was his predecessor at Tottenham and Middlesbrough — but there can be no comparison between the two.