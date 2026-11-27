Shami all keyed up for Bengal, IPL duty for new team Rajasthan Royals
Veteran pacer not too fussed about white-ball comeback for India in 2027 World Cup
Shami targets Vijay Hazare Trophy after Bengal's SMAT exit.
The veteran pacer says he is not counting on an India comeback, leaving selection to selectors.
Shami insists he will continue playing white-ball cricket and red-ball games if required.
The sense of outrage over Mohammed Shami's retirement from Test cricket last month is still fresh in memory, but the good news is that the veteran pace bowler is not going anywhere. Bengal exited the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday, but Shami wants to have a crack at the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over) next month and continue representing the state when the Ranji Trophy season resumes.
Now 36, does India's highest wicket-taker (24 wickets from just seven matches) at the 2023 ICC World Cup harbour hopes of a recall for the marquee event in the next edition in South Africa next year? "I have stopped counting all these things," Shami said, when asked about his chances of reclaiming his place for the next two major men's ICC events.
"Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing — to stay in rhythm and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL," said Shami, arguably one of India's greatest pacers of the past decade, on the sidelines of the SMAT in Mumbai.
The last time Shami wore the India shirt was at the ICC Champions Trophy in the UAE last year, where he claimed nine wickets to finish as the joint-highest wicket-taker as India won the title. His last Test appearance was in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in 2023.
"As long as you like cricket, as long as you enjoy it, you should play," said Shami, who is certainly buoyed by his move from Lucknow Super Giants to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2027 for Rs 8 crore. His campaign in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, however, has not been particularly impressive, with four wickets from seven matches, although he claimed 14 wickets in three Ranji Trophy games this season.
"The fact that I'm still enjoying it is my motivation, and I hope some of the boys learn or pick up something while playing for the state because experience matters a lot. This is my belief that it doesn't matter where you're playing and at what level, you should transfer something or the other [to younger players].
"There is no connection with (white-ball) retirement. I have already said that I will continue playing white-ball cricket. And if needed, I will also play red-ball (matches) for fitness. So, it is not a new experience. It is the same routine that I have been doing for the past 15-20 years. Nothing new," the seasoned performer added.