Shami targets Vijay Hazare Trophy after Bengal's SMAT exit.

The veteran pacer says he is not counting on an India comeback, leaving selection to selectors.

Shami insists he will continue playing white-ball cricket and red-ball games if required.

The sense of outrage over Mohammed Shami's retirement from Test cricket last month is still fresh in memory, but the good news is that the veteran pace bowler is not going anywhere. Bengal exited the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday, but Shami wants to have a crack at the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over) next month and continue representing the state when the Ranji Trophy season resumes.

Now 36, does India's highest wicket-taker (24 wickets from just seven matches) at the 2023 ICC World Cup harbour hopes of a recall for the marquee event in the next edition in South Africa next year? "I have stopped counting all these things," Shami said, when asked about his chances of reclaiming his place for the next two major men's ICC events.

"Now I am focusing on my game. Whatever they (the selectors) decide will be better. But from my side, the only thing is to keep continuing — to stay in rhythm and keep playing at least for the state and the IPL," said Shami, arguably one of India's greatest pacers of the past decade, on the sidelines of the SMAT in Mumbai.