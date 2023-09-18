Mohammed Siraj: A journey worth a Bollywood biopic

Mohammed Siraj, Indian cricket’s man of the moment, may just be peaking in his international career – but already has a life tailormade for the Bollywood biopic.

For starters, people love a rags-to-riches story and it’s difficult to better Siraj in his journey from being an autorickshaw driver’s son winning a one-crore IPL contract to moving into a swanky villa at Film Nagar at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Riding on a strong season for the IPL, he earns a call-up to the Indian Test squad to Australia in the 2020-21 series where he hears the news of his father’s death – but decides to stay on at the call of duty.

Here’s what Siraj told during a podcast for his team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2023 on how he coped with the loss: ‘’I went to training the next day after my father’s demise and Ravi Shastri (then head coach) told me that I have my dad’s blessing and I will take five-wicket haul. When I took five wickets at Brisbane, he told me: Look, what did I tell you that you will take five wickets.’’