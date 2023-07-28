Morocco's Women's World Cup team reaps investment rewards

'Diversity and richness'

"We don't want to go to the World Cup just to participate," she told DW. "We want to be the team that no one bets on but that ends up surprising everyone."

Moroccan culture combines influences from their Amazigh roots, Arab migration, European colonization and African identity.

For many fans like Nadia Bouchti, who has been living in Sydney the past 10 years, it's a proud moment to see an Arab nation compete for the first time at a women's World Cup.

"I'm so excited. Their participation can break down stereotypes as well as highlight the diversity and richness of Arab and Muslim cultures," she said.

"It's showcasing the talent and determination of women athletes in the region on the global stage."

The World Cup will be just the latest chapter in a string of achievements in recent years.