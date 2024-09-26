NADA issues whereabouts failure notice to Vinesh Phogat

The National Anti-Doping Authority (NADA) has served a notice for a whereabouts failure to retired wrestler Vinesh Phogat after sending a team to collect urine sample of the wrestler who missed a medal in the Paris Olympic Games as she was disqualified for being 100gms overweight on the morning of the final.

The notice informed that a dope control officer was sent to Vinesh's residence in Sonipat in Haryana on 9 September, at the time specified by her, that she would be available there.

But Vinesh, who is contesting the elections for the Haryana Assembly, was not available at her residence.

This, NADA said, constitutes a whereabouts failure. Vinesh, who made history for India by becoming the first female wrestler to qualify for the final of the Women's 50kg category in Paris, has been asked to reply to the notice within 14 days.

"You are hereby given a formal notice to notify you about the apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR and to invite you to make any comments before we come to a final decision on the matter. Please read this letter carefully, as it may have serious consequences for you," said the NADA notice, a copy of which is available with IANS.

The 'formal notice' informed Vinesh that she was not available at her residence in Pratap Colony, Sonipat at 12:20 hours on 9 September as was updated in the recent Whereabouts Filing.

"A Dope Control Officer (DCO) was sent to test you on that day at that time and place. However, the DCO was unable to locate you for testing you as you were not available at the given location.