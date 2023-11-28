Neeraj Chopra: Will he be World Athlete of the Year 2023?

If Neeraj Chopra emerges as the World Athlete of the Year 2023, it will be a huge ‘first' for Indian sport and surely another feather in his cap.

However, the javelin ace is not one who believes in resting on his laurels. He has already started planning for the Paris Olympics in less than a year’s time.

The current year has been a stellar one for Chopra, as he became the first Indian athlete to win a gold at the World Athletics in Budapest this August, emulating his idol Jan Jelezny to hold both the Olympics and world titles together.

He followed it up by retaining his gold medal at the Asian Games in October.

And so, it's been a year of exploits to catapult him into the 11 initial nominees for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year award last month. Chopra has now made it to the shortlist of five names, raising a serious possibility of joining the elite club that boasts legends like Usain Bolt, Carl Lewis and Michael Johnson.

The awardees will be announced on 11 December.

Among those in the contention against Chopra, though, is US king of the sprint Noah Lyles, who looks a favourite after landing the sprint double in the Worlds – while he is undefeated in six past 200m finals.